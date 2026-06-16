Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
16.06.2026 15:20:00
SpaceX IPO: What Your $5,000 Investment Could Be Worth
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), known as SpaceX, began trading on June 12 in a much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO). The IPO priced at $135, and the stock headed above $175 during that first trading day before closing at $160.95. Still, that provided a one-day gain of more than 19%. As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, the stock was still trending upward, trading in the neighborhood of $183. Clearly, Wall Street remains enthusiastic so far. However, it's important for investors to look beyond the hype and try to figure out what will happen to the stock over an extended period. Many investors hope Chairman and CEO Elon Musk can produce similar gains with this company to those achieved by another of his companies, Tesla. Over the last 10 years, through June 12, Tesla's shares gained 2,690%. That dwarfed the S&P 500 index's 319.7% total return over the same period.To predict how much your stake might be worth in a year if you bought SpaceX stock today, investors need to examine the company closely before making some calculations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|348,85
|0,14%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Nikkei mit neuen Rekorden, Chinas Börsen zurückhaltend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zog am Mittwoch an, der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich mit Schwankungen. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Tendenz.