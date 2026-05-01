Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.05.2026 11:50:00
SpaceX IPO Aims to Raise $75 Billion -- and 1 AI Stock Should Be a Big Winner From It
The upcoming SpaceX IPO will be huge. The company is reportedly targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation, and aims to raise as much as $75 billion with its stock sale.I recently wrote that I expect the company to end up going public at closer to a $1.5 trillion valuation. But no matter where the final number lands, this initial public offering should be one of the biggest the world has ever seen.It can be challenging to secure an allocation in hot IPO stocks like SpaceX. But in this case, there's good news for everyday investors: Reportedly, small retail investors are getting priority access to the share sale, with up to 30% of SpaceX stock being allocated to them rather than the usual big fish.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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01.05.26
|New Nasdaq rules offer SpaceX free liquidity (Financial Times)
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01.05.26
|New Nasdaq rules offer SpaceX free liquidity (Financial Times)
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29.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie: Steuervorteil in dreistelliger Millionenhöhe durch Profit Shifting - was das für Anleger bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26