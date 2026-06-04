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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.06.2026 01:05:00
SpaceX IPO Date: What Investors Need to Know Before June 12
In less than two weeks, on Friday, June 12, Elon Musk's SpaceX will begin trading on the Nasdaq, under the ticker SPCX (barring unforeseen circumstances, of course).Demand is expected to be enormous. The initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise $75 billion making it by far the largest IPO in history. If all goes well, the stock might even join the Nasdaq-100 in July.But should investors take the plunge? Here's what people need to know before June 12 in order to decide whether to pick up SpaceX shares on its IPO day.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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