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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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10.06.2026 22:03:58
SpaceX IPO Demand Hits $250 Billion. Here’s What That Means for Day-One Trading
When SpaceX first announced it would go public, there was no doubt that hype would be off the charts.However, the company has been attempting to do something no other initial public offering has ever done: raise at least $75 billion.That’s more than twice the roughly $29.4 billion raised by Saudi Arabian Oil Co., the largest IPO before SpaceX. SpaceX Founder Elon Musk and the many investment bankers working on the IPO appear to have done their job.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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