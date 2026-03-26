Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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26.03.2026 20:47:03
SpaceX IPO May Allocate 30% to Retail Investors, 3x the Usual Amount
Companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla, have been incredibly popular among retail investors. Now, Musk is reportedly ready to return the favor.In an exclusive report, Reuters, citing anonymous sources, said Musk and his team at SpaceX are considering allowing retail investors to purchase up to 30% of the initial public offering, an unprecedented break from the norm. Companies going public typically allocate only 5% to 10% of an IPO to retail investors, according to Reuters.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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