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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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17.06.2026 21:53:00
SpaceX IPO Priced at $135: What It Means for Investors
Elon Musk-backed Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, recently priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $135 a share, valuing the company at nearly $1.77 trillion. That marks the largest IPO in history and helped make Elon Musk the first trillionaire after the stock climbed 19% on its opening day.Unlike most hot IPOs, many retail investors were able to get allocations, giving them positions at the IPO price. The question is what investors should do from here.While taking quick profits is an option, brokerages generally frown on it, and flipping a stock within the first 15 days makes it less likely you will get an IPO allocation in the future. With OpenAI and Anthropic potentially debuting within the next year, I would, at the very least, not quickly flip the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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