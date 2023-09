SpaceX Is 2 Years Behind Schedule, But It Could've Been Worse

Elon Musk's SpaceX is probably the most famous space company on Earth that almost no one knows anything for certain about, financially speaking. Although the dominant launcher of space rockets in the U.S., with 64 launches year to date, SpaceX remains a private company. As such, it is not required to publicly disclose its financials to investors. But we do get hints.In 2017 for example, The Wall Street Journal came into possession of a veritable treasure trove of SpaceX internal documents detailing the company's financial plans through 2025. Through this, we learned, for example, that SpaceX, which began exclusively as a space-launch company, expects to eventually derive the bulk of its revenues and profits from operating the commercial satellite internet business known as Starlink.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel