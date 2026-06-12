Sense Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0BLH2 / ISIN: US81725R1041
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12.06.2026 02:39:00
SpaceX Is About to Be Worth More Than $1.7 Trillion. Here's Whether That Valuation Makes Sense.
The SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO is close to liftoff. With initial shares priced at $135, the offering looks set to raise a record-breaking $75 billion, valuing the company at around $1.77 trillion and making it the eighth-largest by market cap. That's a lot for a company that was not profitable in 2025 and is not profitable today. However, SpaceX is an extraordinary company that has repeatedly defied doubters, and bulls argue its ability to break new ground justifies that valuation. Image source: Getty Images.The greatest difficulty in valuing SpaceX is that a lot of the projections boil down to one statement: "It's space!" Or more accurately, "It's space and AI!" Both markets could have life-changing potential, but costs and revenues are hard to project. For example, one thing to know about SpaceX is that its IPO prospectus assumes a total addressable market (TAM) of $28.5 trillion. Because, well, it's space. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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