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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.06.2026 11:41:00
SpaceX Is Already Down 18% From Its High. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Be Concerned.
In its fifth session as a public company on June 18, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) closed down 3.6% on the day and down about 18% from its all-time intraday high of $225.64 per share on June 16. However, SpaceX is still up big from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $135 and its first-day opening price of $150.Here's why long-term investors shouldn't be concerned about the volatility.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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