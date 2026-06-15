Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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15.06.2026 23:03:00
SpaceX Is Already One of the World's 10 Most Valuable Companies. Here's Where the Stock Could Go From Here.
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history on June 12, initially raising about $75 billion, with proceeds later reaching $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised the greenshoe option. Shares priced at $135, opened higher, and closed their first day near $161 -- a gain of about 19%. And they've kept climbing. As of this writing, the stock trades near $188, up about 17% Monday.That run has handed Elon Musk's rocket and satellite-internet company a market value of about $2.5 trillion -- enough to rank it among the 10 most valuable companies in the world, ahead of Tesla and behind only a handful of larger technology companies. For a business that lost money last year, that is an extraordinary price.Here's a closer look at the case for buying SpaceX after its record debut, as well as the reasons for caution.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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