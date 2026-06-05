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05.06.2026 12:25:00
SpaceX Is Attempting an Unprecedented IPO With a High Bar to Clear. But The Space Pioneer Is Also Holding an Ace Up Its Sleeve
SpaceX and its founder, Elon Musk, are attempting to do something that has never been done.The company is hoping to raise at least $75 billion at a valuation of at least $1.8 trillion, which would make it the largest initial public offering of all time. Furthermore, the company is really asking investors to give it the benefit of the doubt. SpaceX only grew revenue by about 33% year over year in 2025.While the company runs some incredibly compelling businesses, such as its Starlink satellite internet service, which has over 10 million users and is currently powered by over 10,000 low-Earth-orbit satellites, space is a relatively new frontier, at least in the way SpaceX is attempting to operate. Investors aren't normally ones to take such risks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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