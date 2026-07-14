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14.07.2026 17:00:00
SpaceX Is Declining: Could This Unstoppable ETF Be the Best Way to Invest in It This Year?
Since Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) debuted on the stock market on June 12, it has been on a rollercoaster ride. SpaceX, as it is better known, saw an expected jump in its first couple of trading days because of what was clearly high demand for the stock, but it is now down over 28% from its June 16 high (as of the July 13 market open).SpaceX's stock is likely to be a roller-coaster ride for the foreseeable future, but investors are now getting exposure to it through one of the market's most popular ETFs. Some investors appreciate the newly added holding, while others aren't too keen. In either case, does SpaceX's addition position it to be one of the best ETFs to hold this year?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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