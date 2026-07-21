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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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21.07.2026 13:06:00
SpaceX Is Down 45% From Its All-Time High, and the Pain Is Just Beginning for Shareholders
Six weeks ago, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) and space infrastructure conglomerate, Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) (NASDAQ: SPCX), was the talk of Wall Street.On June 12, SpaceX raised $85.7 billion from its initial public offering (IPO), including the underwriters' overallotment. This nearly tripled the previous largest-ever IPO capital raise of $29.4 billion from overseas oil giant Saudi Aramco.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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