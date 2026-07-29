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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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29.07.2026 12:45:00
SpaceX Is Down More Than 40% From All-Time Highs. Here's What a $10,000 Investment Will Be Worth If Wall Street Analysts Are Correct
Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public with a pop.After listing at $135 per share, the stock quickly jumped, reaching an intraday high of $225. However, about six weeks after its initial public offering (IPO), SpaceX is experiencing a post-debut hangover, with shares down more than 40% to $116 (as of July 28).This is by no means the end of the road for SpaceX, and no one truly knows what will happen to the company during the next five years. In fact, Wall Street analysts are bullish on the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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