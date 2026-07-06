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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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07.07.2026 00:30:00

SpaceX Is Entering Your Retirement Account in 3 Waves. Here's the Timeline.

For years, the only investors who owned a slice of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) were employees, venture funds, and a small circle of the wealthy. That barrier is breaking apart. Over the next 18 months, exposure to Elon Musk's rocket and satellite maker will reach everyday 401(k) and IRA balances through three distinct channels. Each arrives on its own schedule, and each carries a different set of trade-offs worth understanding before you chase the story. To better understand the company's path to the public markets, it's worth reviewing the SpaceX IPO prospectus and important things investors should know.The first wave has been in motion for a while, and most people missed it. A cluster of funds hold private SpaceX stock and sit inside common retirement menus. Destiny Tech100, a closed-end fund, counts SpaceX as its largest position. The ARK Venture Fund holds a comparable weight, and large mutual funds such as Fidelity Contrafund and the Baron Partners Fund carry meaningful stakes. Millions of savers own a sliver of SpaceX and have no idea, because these funds appear as options in workplace plans and brokerage IRAs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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