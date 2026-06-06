Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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06.06.2026 17:30:00
SpaceX Is Finally Going Public. Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment Could Get You.
SpaceX is well on its way to becoming the most anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in recent history. What most investors may not know is that the company is targeting a fixed IPO price of $135 per share.For retail investors dreaming of owning a slice of Elon Musk's rocket company, this headline number feels equal parts concrete and accessible. However, the reality of participating in an IPO is far more nuanced.While fixed IPO pricing differs compared to Wall Street's typical playbook, most buyers will likely still face structural barriers that can turn even a modest $1,000 investment into something far less straightforward than it appears.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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