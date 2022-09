SpaceX Is Finally More Reliable Than the Boeing and Lockheed Martin Alliance

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

SpaceX charges less than United Launch Alliance for rocket launches -- but United Launch Alliance launches have been more reliable.For the longest time -- at least as time is measured among newfangled space stocks -- this has been a truism in the space industry. It's the reason SpaceX is believed to be, at best, inconsistently profitable, whereas Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), the two companies that form the United Launch Alliance (ULA) joint venture, pull down profit margins of anywhere from 6% to 9% in their space divisions, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Continue reading