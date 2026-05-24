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24.05.2026 16:05:00

SpaceX Is Going Public: Here's the 1 Thing the Company Must Get Right to Justify a $1.5 Trillion Valuation

On Wednesday, Elon Musk's SpaceX released its S-1 prospectus ahead of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The massive document reveals all the details of Elon Musk's much-discussed space venture, which has recently merged with xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) company, which itself had previously merged with X, formerly known as Twitter.Therefore, the new conglomerate now spans several businesses beyond rocket launches and the Starlink satellite broadband service, including digital advertising, AI large language models, and loftier ambitions to eventually start an industrial economy on the moon, mine asteroids, and found a colony on Mars.For the moment, it may seem difficult for investors to know where to start in assessing the business. But for the company to justify its lofty rumored $1.5 trillion IPO valuation, it's going to have to get this one big thing right.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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