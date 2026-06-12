Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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12.06.2026 03:30:00
SpaceX Is Going Public. Here's What a $25,000 Investment Could Be Worth by 2030.
Several high-profile initial public offerings (IPOs) are scheduled for 2026, but none is bigger than SpaceX. On June 12, it plans to raise $75 billion at a $1.77 trillion valuation, which would make it the largest IPO in history.It's easy to get swept up in the hype behind the SpaceX IPO. We're talking about a space company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, after all. Let's say you decide to make a sizable investment and buy $25,000 worth of shares in this space stock right away. How much could that be worth in 2030?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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