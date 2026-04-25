Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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25.04.2026 22:05:00
SpaceX Is Going Public at a $1.75 Trillion Valuation. Here Is 1 Stock to Buy Before It Does.
The rumors are true: SpaceX is officially looking to go public. Recent filings suggest that the company is targeting an IPO sometime in June.We still don't know much about the planned public share sale of the space stock, as most of the details remain hidden in a "confidential filing" given to regulators earlier this year. But most experts seem to agree that the looming SpaceX IPO will value the company well over $1 trillion, with some reports claiming $1.75 trillion may be within reach. These valuations would allow SpaceX to raise somewhere between $50 billion and $75 billion in fresh capital. A $1.75 trillion valuation may seem steep at first glance, but founder Elon Musk clearly has a knack for creating $1 trillion businesses that can transform industries in a way few ever thought possible. SpaceX, for instance, has been the clear leader for years in lowering the cost of getting a payload to space. And its Starlink division is already generating a profit with rapid growth rates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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