Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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10.06.2026 22:51:07
SpaceX Is Going Public at a $1.77 Trillion Valuation. Here's What a $10,000 Investment Could Return.
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX), the aerospace and AI company founded by Elon Musk, will go public on June 12. It's set the IPO price at $135 per share and aims to raise $75 billion, valuing the company at about $1.77 trillion and making it the biggest IPO in history.The IPO is already more than four times oversubscribed, suggesting it will start trading at an even higher price. So what could a $10,000 investment in SpaceX's IPO be worth in a year?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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