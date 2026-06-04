Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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04.06.2026 18:48:38
SpaceX Is Going Public Soon. Here's How to Buy Stock Before Shares Are Widely Available.
It's official: SpaceX is planning an initial public offering (IPO) on June 12 that will likely push the company's valuation to $1.8 trillion when shares begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol SPCX.According to reports, the company plans to sell 555.6 million shares at $135 apiece, raising around $75 billion in new capital. Underwriters have the option to purchase an additional 83.33 million shares at the IPO price, which would contribute an additional $11.2 billion in new capital. Of course, underwriters will likely only exercise this option if the trading price exceeds the IPO sale price. With IPO stocks often showing high initial volatility, anything is possible.But you don't need to wait for the IPO to get exposure to SpaceX stock. There are two ways in particular to get SpaceX exposure today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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