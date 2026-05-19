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19.05.2026 13:06:00
SpaceX Is Kicking Off IPO Mania -- but It's Also Reviving Stock-Split Euphoria
Arguably, the most anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in Wall Street history is almost here. Following a teaser from chipmaker Cerebras, whose shares effectively doubled from their IPO list price when trading commenced on May 14, Elon Musk's SpaceX has accelerated its timeline to go public to June 12. The conglomerate behind the Falcon 9 rocket, Starlink, artificial intelligence (AI) start-up xAI, and social media platform X hopes to raise up to $75 billion from its IPO and command a $1.75 trillion valuation. This would make SpaceX the eighth-largest public company on U.S. exchanges, immediately ahead of Musk's other trillion-dollar company, Tesla.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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