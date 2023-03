SpaceX Is Launching Fewer Starlinks, And That's Bad News for Amazon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Something amazing just happened at SpaceX -- and no, I'm not talking about Thursday's Crew-6 launch.After not six, but actually seven successful launches (counting the 2020 Demo-2 mission), SpaceX's commercial crew program -- shuttling NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and back -- has become almost routine. What happened on Monday, however, was something quite new.On Monday, Feb. 27, SpaceX launched its first full batch of 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. There, working alongside more than 3,600 operational first-generation Starlink satellites, the Gens 2s promise to deliver a quantum leap in Starlink's capabilities, bandwidth, and -- eventually -- profits for SpaceX. Continue reading