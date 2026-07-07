Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.07.2026 20:05:00
SpaceX Is Losing Money and Borrowing Billions. These 4 Profitable Aerospace Stocks Might Be Better Buys Right Now
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) raised $86 billion in its IPO and, days later, turned around to borrow another $25 billion in bonds to refinance a bridge loan it took out after absorbing X and xAI and their combined $17.5 billion in existing debt. The company posted a net loss of $4.28 billion in Q1 2026 alone. Its xAI division, the primary justification for the new debt, generated $818 million in revenue against $2.47 billion in operating losses in the same quarter. Some analysts project SpaceX will carry $400 billion in net debt by 2031. That is one version of the aerospace investment thesis. Here is a different one: Invest in these four companies. It doesn't require betting on a company that raised $86 billion, borrowed $25 billion more, and is still losing money.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|07.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|345,25
|-2,24%
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