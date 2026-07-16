Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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16.07.2026 19:47:00
SpaceX Is Nearing Its IPO Price. Time to Buy?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) fell to a low of just below $138 per share in the July 13 trading session. This means that just over a month after the stock's initial public offering (IPO), it has almost fallen to its IPO price of $135 per share as of the time of this writing.Nonetheless, despite the fact that average investors can now buy the communication stock near the IPO price, investors still have good reason to stay away, and here's why.Image source: The White House.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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