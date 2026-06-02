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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.06.2026 19:27:00
SpaceX Is Now Powering the AI Arms Race. These 2 Stocks Let You Invest in the Infrastructure Behind It.
As more people and companies lean into artificial intelligence (AI), there is an insatiable thirst for computing power. It has created a bit of a bottleneck, with usage limits even for paying users. Recently, Anthropic, the company behind Claude, announced a deal with SpaceX to utilize 300 megawatts of computing capacity.The rocket launch services giant has a data center in Memphis and has plans to build orbital data centers in the coming years. SpaceX is currently in the initial public offering (IPO) process and could begin trading on the public market in the coming weeks.Anthropic and SpaceX working together is a game changer in the AI arms race. The deal cements SpaceX as another AI stock worth investing in amid this AI boom. Here are two key companies that are mission-critical to SpaceX's AI infrastructure and could benefit from the opportunities this partnership helps create.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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