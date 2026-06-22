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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.06.2026 22:19:00
SpaceX Is Now the Most Popular Trade on Hyperliquid. That's Exactly Why I'm Buying HYPE.
On June 12, when Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, launched, the perpetual futures tracking the stock's price did $1.4 billion of trading volume on Hyperliquid's (CRYPTO: HYPE) decentralized exchange. Those perpetuals, an increasingly popular type of financial derivative without an expiration date, made SpaceX the most-traded asset on Hyperliquid.That volume is largely being interpreted as part of SpaceX's meme-stock narrative. Hyperliquid, however, is also a winner here thanks to the stock's popularity -- and SpaceX won't be the last asset that it benefits from.And that's exactly why I'm buying Hyperliquid via Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ: PURR), a company that buys and holds the coin. Let's dive in and explore why this cryptocurrency is so exciting right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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