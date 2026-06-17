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17.06.2026 20:56:00
SpaceX Is Now Worth More Than Amazon. Here's My Prediction For What Comes Next.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) -- SpaceX as it's commonly known -- has gone public, and the stock has risen 36% in less than a week as of this writing. It is now worth more than Amazon by market cap, making it the fifth-most-valuable company in the world. Investors around the world cannot get enough of Elon Musk's rocket company at any price, driving the small number of shares available for trading to new heights each day. Now, SpaceX is formally acquiring the artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Cursor in a deal valued at $60 billion. Here's what I predict comes next for the company and its ambitions in both the space economy and the world of AI.With its slew of acquisitions in 2026, SpaceX has evolved from a space-economy stock to a full-fledged competitor in AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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