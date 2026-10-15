Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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15.10.2026 13:06:01
SpaceX Is on the Verge of Making Dubious History Yet Again, and Retail Investors May Pay the Price
On June 12, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), better known as SpaceX, rewrote Wall Street's record books. The $85.7 billion raised from its initial public offering (IPO), including the underwriters' overallotment, was nearly three times that of the previous record holder, Saudi Aramco. SpaceX's $1.77 trillion initial valuation was also the largest in history, though Anthropic could soon surpass it.
Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) and space infrastructure goliath sports a self-proclaimed $28.5 trillion addressable market, much of which ties to its AI ambitions. This lofty figure, coupled with Musk's success in growing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) into a trillion-dollar business, has retail investors excited.
Image source: Getty Images.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|08:20
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:20
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|08:20
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|317,70
|-1,87%
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