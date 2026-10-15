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15.10.2026 13:06:01

SpaceX Is on the Verge of Making Dubious History Yet Again, and Retail Investors May Pay the Price

On June 12, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), better known as SpaceX, rewrote Wall Street's record books. The $85.7 billion raised from its initial public offering (IPO), including the underwriters' overallotment, was nearly three times that of the previous record holder, Saudi Aramco. SpaceX's $1.77 trillion initial valuation was also the largest in history, though Anthropic could soon surpass it.

Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) and space infrastructure goliath sports a self-proclaimed $28.5 trillion addressable market, much of which ties to its AI ambitions. This lofty figure, coupled with Musk's success in growing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) into a trillion-dollar business, has retail investors excited.

Image source: Getty Images.

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