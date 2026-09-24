SpaceX Is Poised to Reclaim a $190 Share Price by the End of 2026

Shares of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), widely known as SpaceX, closed at $151.85 on Sept. 21 -- fairly close to their opening-day first trading price of $150.

To reach $190 by the end of 2026, the stock would need to climb by roughly 25%.

While that may look like an aggressive prediction, especially given that there are just over three months remaining in 2026, the target price of $190 is still around 16% below the stock's all-time high of $225.64. Additionally, SpaceX's revenue expectations have risen sharply as its artificial intelligence (AI) business has scaled. Hence, a higher share price could be easier to justify if the company delivers on those expectations.

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