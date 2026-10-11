SpaceX Is Public. Here's What $1,000 in Each of These 5 Space Stocks Could Be Worth by 2030.

It feels like only yesterday, but it's actually been four months since the Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO. Over this time, shares of Elon Musk's famous space company, which began trading at $135, have gyrated wildly, shooting up 56%, then falling 49%, only to flip again and rise 59% from their nadir of $108.

Other space stocks have enjoyed (and suffered) similar runs.

How much should SpaceX stock cost? And how much are SpaceX's competitors worth? At 200 times forward earnings today, I'm of the opinion that SpaceX stock is overpriced. But if you want to invest in space stocks and are willing to look beyond just the most obvious choice, you just might find some better bargains.

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