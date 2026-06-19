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WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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19.06.2026 16:30:00
SpaceX Is the 5th Most Valuable Public Company in the World. Can It Overtake Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, or Microsoft?
In the three trading days from its June 12 initial public offering (IPO) to June 16, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, became the world's fifth-most-valuable company, surpassing heavyweights such as Amazon and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.There has been a lot of momentum behind SpaceX's stock since its IPO, but can it continue and surpass Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft? One is much more likely to happen than the other three, but that doesn't make it a no-brainer investment right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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