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18.06.2026 12:49:00
SpaceX Is the Most Expensive Stock in the $2 Trillion Club, and It's Not Even Close
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, went public on Friday, and by Monday's close, it had already rocketed higher by 28% from its first day opening price of $150. The company now has a market capitalization of well over $2 trillion, joining Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in that exclusive club. SpaceX has a unique business that includes operations in space transportation, satellite internet connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and its revenue is forecast to soar over the next couple of years. However, its stock is substantially more expensive than each of its peers in the $2 trillion club, which creates an uncomfortable risk vs. reward situation for investors. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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