Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
15.09.2026 10:02:00
SpaceX Is Trading Near Its Opening-Day Price Again. Forecasts Say a $5,000 Investment Will Be Worth This Much in 1 Year.
On June 12, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) debuted to the public, giving the average retail investor their first opportunity to directly own a piece of the company. While shares opened at $150 that day, many investors had difficulty filling their initial orders, according to a CNBC report.
By June 16, the SpaceX stock price had shot up to $225.64 per share before closing that day at $211.39. After that, however, it may have felt like a roller-coaster ride for anyone who has held on to their shares. As the excitement from the initial public offering wore off, the stock price closed at $108.27 on Aug. 5.
Since then, however, the stock price rallied back, closing at $151.21 on Sept. 11, basically right back to where it started on June 12. As for where SpaceX's stock price may head next, investors can review analyst price targets. While those forecasts are not a guarantee of future stock prices, they can offer guidance for an investment decision, highlighting whether the risk may be worth the reward.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|309,85
|-0,32%