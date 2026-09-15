SpaceX Is Trading Near Its Opening-Day Price Again. Forecasts Say a $5,000 Investment Will Be Worth This Much in 1 Year.

On June 12, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) debuted to the public, giving the average retail investor their first opportunity to directly own a piece of the company. While shares opened at $150 that day, many investors had difficulty filling their initial orders, according to a CNBC report.

By June 16, the SpaceX stock price had shot up to $225.64 per share before closing that day at $211.39. After that, however, it may have felt like a roller-coaster ride for anyone who has held on to their shares. As the excitement from the initial public offering wore off, the stock price closed at $108.27 on Aug. 5.

Since then, however, the stock price rallied back, closing at $151.21 on Sept. 11, basically right back to where it started on June 12. As for where SpaceX's stock price may head next, investors can review analyst price targets. While those forecasts are not a guarantee of future stock prices, they can offer guidance for an investment decision, highlighting whether the risk may be worth the reward.

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