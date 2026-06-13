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13.06.2026 22:15:00
SpaceX Is Worth $2.1 Trillion on Its First Day of Trading. Is That a Problem for Investors?
After all the buildup, the SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) initial public offering (IPO) was perhaps a bit of a letdown. That's not necessarily because of the stock's performance, which was notable, but because the months of lead-up ended in an event that was completed in, basically, a day. It was sort of like waiting an hour for a roller coaster ride that only lasts three minutes. Now that SpaceX is public, however, investors need to consider what it means. And one of the biggest issues is the company's massive size. With a $2.1 trillion market cap after just its first day of trading, it is already one of the world's largest companies. Here are a few things to think about if you own it, are considering buying it, or are just investing more broadly. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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