Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.07.2026 20:45:00
SpaceX Joined 6 Stocks in the $2 Trillion Club. Here's My Top Pick for July.
Before the end of its first trading day on the Nasdaq, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, had joined an elite club: stocks with at least $2 trillion in market capitalization.The club is so exclusive that only six other stocks belong to it. And unlike SpaceX, most of them underperformed in June. Here's my pick for the best one to buy in July.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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