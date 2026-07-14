Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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14.07.2026 22:15:00
SpaceX Joins the Nasdaq-100. Has the Index Become Too Risky to Track?
Investing in index funds has long been viewed as a safe way to invest in the stock market. They can give you broad exposure to a wide range of stocks and help you diversify. One of the most popular ones on the Nasdaq exchange is the Nasdaq-100, which includes the top 100 non-financial stocks. But with Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SPCX), also known as SpaceX, recently joining the index, is that still a good one to track?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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