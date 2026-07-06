Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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06.07.2026 15:10:00
SpaceX Joins the Nasdaq-100 on July 7. Here Is What This Means for QQQ and QQQM Investors.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is finally a publicly traded company. Now the process begins for stock indexes to add SpaceX shares to their holdings. Each index has its own rules for inclusion. Some require that a stock only be publicly traded for several days. Others, like the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), require a full year of trading before adding. The Nasdaq-100 index -- which tracks 100 large non-financial stocks -- recently announced new "fast track" eligibility criteria designed to address mega initial public offerings (IPOs), such as the SpaceX IPO. Under those criteria, new stocks can be added on their 15th trading day. The exchange announced on June 26 that SpaceX will be added before markets open on July 7. For investors in the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) and Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQM), which track the Nasdaq-100 index, that means they will soon own a piece of SpaceX. If you're one of them, here's what you should know ahead of its addition.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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