Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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07.07.2026 10:48:00
SpaceX Joins the Nasdaq-100 Today. History Says the Stock Will Do This Next.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) held its historic initial public offering (IPO) on June 12. The rocket company went public with a record market value of $1.7 trillion at its IPO price of $135 per share.SpaceX will be added to the Nasdaq-100 before the market opens on July 7. Its inclusion is unprecedented because the index has traditionally considered only stocks that have been public for at least three months. But the seasoning period was reduced to 15 days earlier this year to fast-track the entry of large IPOs.Historically, stocks have delivered strong gains during the 12-month period post-inclusion in the Nasdaq-100. Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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