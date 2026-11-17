Orbit Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A0M7Q9 / ISIN: INE628H01015
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17.11.2026 01:53:02
SpaceX Just Brought a Starship Back From Orbit and Caught It. Here's the Part of the Business That Gains the Most.
SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) got half its rocket home. On Saturday, Nov. 14, about 22.5 hours after Starship took off from Starbase, Texas, the launch tower's arms closed around the rocket's upper stage (the part SpaceX calls the ship). It was the first time SpaceX has caught a ship.
The lower half didn't make it. A day earlier, the Super Heavy booster's guidance system canceled its catch and steered it out over the Gulf of Mexico, where its flight termination system destroyed it after a landing burn.
Before it came home, the ship delivered 26 of Starlink's newer V3 satellites. And I think Starlink is the part of SpaceX that gains the most from a ship it can catch. After all, it uses a big chunk of SpaceX's launch capacity, and it makes most of the company's operating profit.
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