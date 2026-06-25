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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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26.06.2026 00:56:00

SpaceX Just Created an $82 Billion Opportunity -- and No One Is Talking About It

Explosive growth in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving an expanding need for specialized computing resources, and traditional cloud infrastructure providers are struggling to supply those resources in sufficient quantity. Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) -- which is best known for its reusable rockets and its Starlink satellite network -- is aggressively expanding beyond the aerospace sector and into the world of accelerated computing capacity.Through a series of targeted investments and strategic partnerships, SpaceX (as the company is known) is positioning itself to supply access to high-performance GPU clusters, and building a foothold in the neocloud economy.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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