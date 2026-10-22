Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.10.2026 15:51:27
SpaceX Just Crushed Wall Street's Q3 Targets -- but a Potential Tesla Merger Is Even Bigger News
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) reported its third-quarter results after the market closed on the Tuesday, and the company's sales and earnings were far better than expected. The company posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.45 on sales of $14.58 billion. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for adjusted earnings per share of $0.13 on revenue of $12.72 billion.
The earnings report crushed Wall Street's targets and sparked a surge in bullish momentum for SpaceX stock. The impressive sales and earnings performance shows that SpaceX is expanding rapidly and profitably. But as strong as the company's third-quarter earnings report was, CEO Elon Musk made some comments during the company's conference call that may be even more significant for shareholders. He implied that there's a real possibility that the company will be merged with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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13:00
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13:00
|Tesla – Senkung der Investitionsprognose verunsichert Investoren (NewsTool)
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22.10.26
|Tesla überrascht positiv beim Cashflow - Aktie nach Gewinneinbruch tiefer (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|Fusion mit SpaceX? Warum JPMorgan bei der Tesla-Aktie nach China schaut (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Tesla auf 430 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
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22.10.26
|Elektroauto-Boom in der EU: BYD und Tesla profitieren (dpa-AFX)
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22.10.26
|Tesla: Gewinn bricht im dritten Quartal ein, Umsatz stagniert (Spiegel Online)
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22.10.26
|KORREKTUR: Tesla mit Gewinneinbruch und stagnierendem Umsatz (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|11:48
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:48
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:48
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|332,85
|-1,10%
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