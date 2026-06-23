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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.06.2026 09:15:01
SpaceX Just Erased $600 Billion in Market Value in 3 Days. Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know
Space Exploration Technologies’(NASDAQ:SPCX) post-IPO surge has rapidly unraveled.After Elon Musk’s space company jumped as much as 67% in the first three trading sessions to peak at $225.64 on June 16, SpaceX has given up most of those gains in the subsequent three sessions. The stock closed down at $154.60 on Monday, the lowest closing price in its short history, and was just 3% above its opening price of $150 on June 12. The pullback wiped roughly $600 billion off SpaceX’s market cap, which reached $2.6 trillion last week.Reports from Bloomberg that the company was seeking to raise $20 billion in a bond sale seemed to weigh on the stock on Monday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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