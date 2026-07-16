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17.07.2026 01:10:00
SpaceX Just Fell Below Its IPO Price. Here's What Happens Next, According to History.
All eyes have been on Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) since its explosive initial public offering. The technology and industrial giant may have stirred up so much excitement due to its exciting mix of businesses, the leadership of the ambitious Elon Musk, and the sheer size of the operation. SpaceX raised more than $85 billion after the exercise of an overallotment option to complete the biggest IPO ever. And the company launched with a market value of more than $2 trillion -- the other trillion-dollar stocks, such as Nvidia and Apple, took years to reach such a valuation.SpaceX climbed nearly 20% in its first day of trading and continued to advance over the next few days -- but since that point, the stock has stumbled. And just this week, it fell below its IPO price of $135. What happens next? History offers an answer that's crystal clear.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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