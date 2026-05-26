Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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26.05.2026 10:44:00
SpaceX Just Filed for the Biggest IPO in History -- and One Number Has Wall Street Buzzing
Any fan of Star Trek can quote the intro to the classic sci-fi TV series: "To go boldly where no man has gone before." Fifty-seven years after the series ended, SpaceX is making fiction a reality. The space technology pioneer founded by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is also going where no other company has gone before. SpaceX plans to list its shares on the NASDAQ stock exchange with a reported valuation of around $1.75 trillion, making it the biggest IPO in history.This ginormous market cap would instantly make SpaceX the largest industrial company on the market. But after the company's S1 filing last week, another number has Wall Street buzzing. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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