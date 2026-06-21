OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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21.06.2026 19:44:00
SpaceX Just Had the Biggest IPO in History. Here's What It Tells Investors About Buying Anthropic and OpenAI When They Go Public.
Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) initial public offering showed how quickly investors can pile into a well-known technology leader once its shares become publicly available. The tech company priced its IPO at $135 per share, aiming to raise about $75 billion. The total later increased to about $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised their option to buy additional shares.The stock opened at $150, already 11% above the IPO price, and closed its first trading day at $160.95, giving IPO investors a nearly 19% day-one gain.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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