Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
19.06.2026 01:00:00
SpaceX Just Identified a $22.7 Trillion Enterprise AI Market. These 2 AI Stocks Are Already Inside the Empire.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, is having a huge week following the biggest IPO in history. The company raised a record $85.7 billion when it went public on June 12 and debuted with a market capitalization of more than $2 trillion.And it's just been going up from there. SpaceX has now overtaken Amazon in market cap, with a market cap approaching $3 trillion. Currently, SpaceX has the fifth-largest market cap among all publicly traded companies.One of the reasons SpaceX is flying so high is the tremendous market opportunity -- in its prospectus, SpaceX says it "identified the largest actionable total addressable market (TAM) in human history," putting the figure at an incredible $28.5 trillion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!