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24.06.2026 01:20:53
SpaceX Just Inked a New AI Deal Worth Up to $6.3 Billion
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) continues to make headlines. Elon Musk’s rocket, satellite, and artificial intelligence company agreed to a $6.3 billion deal with an AI start-up, Reflection AI.The deal calls for Reflection AI to rent AI hardware and software processing capacity from SpaceX’s Colossus data center in Tennessee. According to the CNBC report, Reflection AI will pay SpaceX $150 million a month starting July 1 and receive immediate access to high-powered Nvidia GB300 chips. Following three months, either party can terminate the contract by giving 90 days’ notice.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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