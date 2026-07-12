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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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12.07.2026 12:12:00
SpaceX Just Joined the Nasdaq-100. Is It Time to Buy?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, just joined the Nasdaq-100 index. That's a big deal because now every investment vehicle that tracks the index has to own shares of SpaceX. This creates a bit of a buying spree, as these indexes have to buy the stock, which can send share prices skyrocketing in some instances.However, that hasn't been the case as SpaceX's stock declined over the past few days. But can that turn around? Let's take a look.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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